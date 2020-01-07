DGAP-AFR: Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020

Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/publikationen/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020

Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/publications/financial-publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2020

Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/publikationen/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2020

Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/publications/financial-publications













Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
