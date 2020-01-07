





Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 12, 2020Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/publikationen/finanzpublikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 12, 2020Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/publications/financial-publications Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 06, 2020Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/publikationen/finanzpublikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 06, 2020Address: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/publications/financial-publications

























