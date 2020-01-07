DGAP-AFR: Axel Springer SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Axel Springer SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Axel Springer SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








06.01.2020 / 12:04



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Axel Springer SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.03.2020

Ort: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/publikationen/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.03.2020

Ort: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/publications/financial-publications

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.03.2020

Ort: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/publikationen/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.03.2020

Ort: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/publications/financial-publications

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/publikationen/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2020

Ort: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/publications/financial-publications













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
