Villeroy & Boch AG: Vorläufige Umsatzzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 - Villeroy & Boch mit starkem Schlussquartal

















Vorläufige Umsatzzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 - Villeroy & Boch mit starkem Schlussquartal



Mettlach, 06.01.2020 - Mit einer starken Geschäftsentwicklung im vierten Quartal 2019 hat



Villeroy & Boch den verbesserten Trend des dritten Quartals fortgesetzt. Nach vorläufigen Zahlen betrug der Umsatz inkl. Lizenzerlöse im Schlussquartal 245 Mio. € und lag damit um 3,4 % über dem Vorjahresquartal. Zu diesem Wachstum haben sowohl der Unternehmensbereich Bad und Wellness (+3,0 %) als auch der Unternehmensbereich Tischkultur (+4,8 %) beigetragen. Auf Basis vorläufiger Zahlen betrug der Umsatz inkl. Lizenzerlöse im Gesamtjahr 2019 somit insgesamt 833 Mio. €. Die zum Halbjahr 2019 angepasste Prognose mit einem Zielumsatz von 825 bis 850 Mio. € wurde damit erfüllt. Entsprechend ist davon auszugehen, dass auch die angepasste Prognose beim operativen Ergebnis (EBIT) mit einem Zielkorridor von 48 bis 52 Mio. € erreicht wird. Darüber hinaus wurde der Immobilienverkauf in Luxemburg im Dezember erfolgreich abgeschlossen und hat planmäßig zu einem Sonderertrag im hohen zweistelligen Millionenbereich beigetragen.



Über die endgültigen Zahlen des vierten Quartals und des Geschäftsjahres 2019 wird



Villeroy & Boch am 6. Februar 2020 mit Veröffentlichung des Konzernabschlusses im Rahmen der Bilanzpresse- und Analystenkonferenz informieren.



Ansprechpartner bei Rückfragen:



Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel: +49(0)6864 81-2714



Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com



























