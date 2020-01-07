DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary revenue figures for the 2019 financial year - Villeroy & Boch enjoys strong final quarter
2020. január 06., hétfő, 17:20
Preliminary revenue figures for the 2019 financial year - Villeroy & Boch enjoys strong final quarter
Mettlach, 6 January 2020 - Villeroy & Boch continued the improved trend it reported in the third quarter of 2019 with strong business performance in the fourth quarter. According to preliminary figures, revenue including licence income amounted to € 245 million in the final quarter, up 3.4 % on the same period of the previous year. This growth was driven by both the Bathroom and Wellness Division (+3.0 %) and the Tableware Division (+4.8 %). This meant that Villeroy & Boch generated preliminary revenue including licence income of € 833 million for 2019 as a whole, thereby meeting the revised target of € 825-850 million as announced after the first six months of 2019. It is therefore assumed that the revised operating result (EBIT) target of between € 48 million and € 52 million will also be met. In addition, the sale of property in Luxembourg was successfully completed in December, contributing to a high eight-figure non-recurring income as expected.
Villeroy & Boch will announce the final figures for the fourth quarter and the 2019 financial year with the publication of the consolidated financial statements at the financials and analysts" press conference on 6 February 2020.
Further inquiry note:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|947235
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
947235 06.01.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]