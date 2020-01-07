



DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG





/ Key word(s): Development of Sales













Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary revenue figures for the 2019 financial year - Villeroy & Boch enjoys strong final quarter

















06.01.2020 / 17:20









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary revenue figures for the 2019 financial year - Villeroy & Boch enjoys strong final quarter

Mettlach, 6 January 2020 - Villeroy & Boch continued the improved trend it reported in the third quarter of 2019 with strong business performance in the fourth quarter. According to preliminary figures, revenue including licence income amounted to € 245 million in the final quarter, up 3.4 % on the same period of the previous year. This growth was driven by both the Bathroom and Wellness Division (+3.0 %) and the Tableware Division (+4.8 %). This meant that Villeroy & Boch generated preliminary revenue including licence income of € 833 million for 2019 as a whole, thereby meeting the revised target of € 825-850 million as announced after the first six months of 2019. It is therefore assumed that the revised operating result (EBIT) target of between € 48 million and € 52 million will also be met. In addition, the sale of property in Luxembourg was successfully completed in December, contributing to a high eight-figure non-recurring income as expected.

Villeroy & Boch will announce the final figures for the fourth quarter and the 2019 financial year with the publication of the consolidated financial statements at the financials and analysts" press conference on 6 February 2020.

Further inquiry note:



Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel: (+49) 6864 81-2714



Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com