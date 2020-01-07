DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary revenue figures for the 2019 financial year - Villeroy & Boch enjoys strong final quarter

2020. január 06., hétfő, 17:20







DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG


/ Key word(s): Development of Sales






Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary revenue figures for the 2019 financial year - Villeroy & Boch enjoys strong final quarter








06.01.2020 / 17:20




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Preliminary revenue figures for the 2019 financial year - Villeroy & Boch enjoys strong final quarter



Mettlach, 6 January 2020 - Villeroy & Boch continued the improved trend it reported in the third quarter of 2019 with strong business performance in the fourth quarter. According to preliminary figures, revenue including licence income amounted to € 245 million in the final quarter, up 3.4 % on the same period of the previous year. This growth was driven by both the Bathroom and Wellness Division (+3.0 %) and the Tableware Division (+4.8 %). This meant that Villeroy & Boch generated preliminary revenue including licence income of € 833 million for 2019 as a whole, thereby meeting the revised target of € 825-850 million as announced after the first six months of 2019. It is therefore assumed that the revised operating result (EBIT) target of between € 48 million and € 52 million will also be met. In addition, the sale of property in Luxembourg was successfully completed in December, contributing to a high eight-figure non-recurring income as expected.



Villeroy & Boch will announce the final figures for the fourth quarter and the 2019 financial year with the publication of the consolidated financial statements at the financials and analysts" press conference on 6 February 2020.



Further inquiry note:

Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel: (+49) 6864 81-2714

Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com















06.01.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 947235





 
End of News DGAP News Service




947235  06.01.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=947235&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum