DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025
2020. január 08., szerda, 08:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast
Ad-hoc release:
Hamburg, January 08, 2020 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) has set a strategic growth plan for the next six years based on detailed plans and internal action plans as well as detailed market analyses.
This strategic outlook up to the end of 2025 is based on a growth campaign and action plans to further increase efficiency:
1. investments in wind and solar parks in "ready-to-build" status and securing projects already in earlier phases of development in coordination with the current five strategic development partners while maintaining a long-term equity ratio of the Group of >24 %. Thereby no capital measure has been assumed.
2. sale of minority interests in wind parks and individually selected solar parks of up to 49% to generate liquidity for investment in further wind and solar parks
3. reduction and optimization of the operating costs in operation and maintenance of solar parks
4. optimisation/refinancing of SPV project financing
5. introduction of group-wide cash pooling including all individual companies
The ENCAVIS Group"s growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" focuses on the following target figures for 2025, based on the forecast annual figures for 2019e:
About ENCAVIS:
More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
