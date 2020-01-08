DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast


ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025


08-Jan-2020 / 08:02 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc release:

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Hamburg, January 08, 2020 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) has set a strategic growth plan for the next six years based on detailed plans and internal action plans as well as detailed market analyses.



This strategic outlook up to the end of 2025 is based on a growth campaign and action plans to further increase efficiency:



1. investments in wind and solar parks in "ready-to-build" status and securing projects already in earlier phases of development in coordination with the current five strategic development partners while maintaining a long-term equity ratio of the Group of >24 %. Thereby no capital measure has been assumed.



2. sale of minority interests in wind parks and individually selected solar parks of up to 49% to generate liquidity for investment in further wind and solar parks



3. reduction and optimization of the operating costs in operation and maintenance of solar parks



4. optimisation/refinancing of SPV project financing



5. introduction of group-wide cash pooling including all individual companies



The ENCAVIS Group"s growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" focuses on the following target figures for 2025, based on the forecast annual figures for 2019e:


doubling the contractually secured own generation capacity from 1.7 gigawatts to 3.4 GW

an increase in weather-adjusted revenues (wa) from EUR 260 million to EUR 440 million

an increase in weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) from EUR 210 million to EUR 330 million

a weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) margin of 75%

an increase in operating earnings per share (EPS) (wa) from EUR 0.40 to EUR 0.70

 



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs) Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors.



More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com


Contact:


Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

------------------------------------------------------------

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg


Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242

Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129

e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis







Language: English
