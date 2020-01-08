DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Wachstumsstrategie bis 2025

2020. január 08., szerda, 08:02





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Schlagwort(e): Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung/Prognose


ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Wachstumsstrategie bis 2025


08.01.2020 / 08:02 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Ad-hoc-Mitteilung:

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR





Hamburg, 8. Januar 2020 - Der Vorstand der im SDAX notierten Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) hat auf Basis detaillierter Planungen und interner Maßnahmenpakete sowie umfangreicher Marktanalysen eine strategische Wachstumsplanung für die kommenden sechs Jahre beschlossen.



Dieser strategische Ausblick bis zum Jahresende 2025 basiert auf einer Wachstumsinitiative sowie Maßnahmenpaketen zur weiteren Effizienzsteigerung:

1. Investitionen in Wind- und Solarparks im Status "Ready-to-build" sowie Sicherung von Projekten bereits in früheren Phasen der Entwicklung in Abstimmung mit den aktuell fünf strategischen Entwicklungspartnern unter Einhaltung einer langfristigen Eigenkapitalquote des Konzerns in Höhe von >24 %. Dabei ist keine Kapitalmaßnahme im Plan angenommen.

2. Veräußerung von Minderheitsanteilen an Wind- und einzelnen ausgewählten Solarparks von bis zu 49 % zur Freisetzung von Liquidität zur Investition in weitere Wind- und Solarparks

3. Reduzierung und Optimierung der operativen Kosten in Betrieb und Wartung von Solarparks

4. Optimierung/Refinanzierung von SPV-Projektfinanzierungen

5. Einführung eines konzernweiten Cash-Pooling inklusive aller Einzelgesellschaften



Die Wachstumsstrategie des ENCAVIS-Konzerns ">> Fast Forward 2025" fokussiert folgende Zielgrößen für das Jahr 2025, basierend auf den prognostizierten Jahreswerten 2019e:


Verdopplung der vertraglichen gesicherten eigenen Erzeugungskapazität von 1.7 Gigawatt auf 3.4 GW

eine Steigerung des Wetter-adjustierten Umsatzes (wa) von 260 Mio. EUR auf 440 Mio. EUR

eine Steigerung des Wetter-adjustierten operativen EBITDA (wa) von 210 Mio. EUR auf 330 Mio. EUR

eine Marge des Wetter-adjustierten operativen EBITDA (wa) von 75 %

eine Steigerung des operativen Ergebnisses je Aktie (EPS) (wa) von 0,40 EUR auf 0,70 EUR

 



Über Encavis:

Die Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) ist ein im SDAX der Deutsche Börse AG gelisteter Produzent von Strom aus Erneuerbaren Energien. Als einer der führenden konzernunabhängigen Stromproduzenten (IPPs) erwirbt und betreibt Encavis Solarkraftwerke und (Onshore-)Windparks in zehn Ländern Europas. Die Anlagen zur nachhaltigen Energieerzeugung erwirtschaften stabile Rückflüsse durch garantierte Einspeisevergütungen oder langfristige Abnahmeverträge (PPAs). Innerhalb des Encavis-Konzerns ist die Encavis Asset Management AG auf den Bereich Institutioneller Anleger spezialisiert.



Weitere Informationen zum Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.encavis.com

 



Kontakt:


Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Leiter/Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

------------------------------------------------------------

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg


Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242

Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129

e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com

twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis







08.01.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-Mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948745





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



948745  08.01.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=948745&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum