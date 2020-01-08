

Hamburg, 8. Januar 2020 - Der Vorstand der im SDAX notierten Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) hat auf Basis detaillierter Planungen und interner Maßnahmenpakete sowie umfangreicher Marktanalysen eine strategische Wachstumsplanung für die kommenden sechs Jahre beschlossen.



Dieser strategische Ausblick bis zum Jahresende 2025 basiert auf einer Wachstumsinitiative sowie Maßnahmenpaketen zur weiteren Effizienzsteigerung:



1. Investitionen in Wind- und Solarparks im Status "Ready-to-build" sowie Sicherung von Projekten bereits in früheren Phasen der Entwicklung in Abstimmung mit den aktuell fünf strategischen Entwicklungspartnern unter Einhaltung einer langfristigen Eigenkapitalquote des Konzerns in Höhe von >24 %. Dabei ist keine Kapitalmaßnahme im Plan angenommen.



2. Veräußerung von Minderheitsanteilen an Wind- und einzelnen ausgewählten Solarparks von bis zu 49 % zur Freisetzung von Liquidität zur Investition in weitere Wind- und Solarparks



3. Reduzierung und Optimierung der operativen Kosten in Betrieb und Wartung von Solarparks



4. Optimierung/Refinanzierung von SPV-Projektfinanzierungen



5. Einführung eines konzernweiten Cash-Pooling inklusive aller Einzelgesellschaften



Die Wachstumsstrategie des ENCAVIS-Konzerns ">> Fast Forward 2025" fokussiert folgende Zielgrößen für das Jahr 2025, basierend auf den prognostizierten Jahreswerten 2019e:





Verdopplung der vertraglichen gesicherten eigenen Erzeugungskapazität von 1.7 Gigawatt auf 3.4 GW



eine Steigerung des Wetter-adjustierten Umsatzes (wa) von 260 Mio. EUR auf 440 Mio. EUR



eine Steigerung des Wetter-adjustierten operativen EBITDA (wa) von 210 Mio. EUR auf 330 Mio. EUR



eine Marge des Wetter-adjustierten operativen EBITDA (wa) von 75 %



eine Steigerung des operativen Ergebnisses je Aktie (EPS) (wa) von 0,40 EUR auf 0,70 EUR







Über Encavis:



Die Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) ist ein im SDAX der Deutsche Börse AG gelisteter Produzent von Strom aus Erneuerbaren Energien. Als einer der führenden konzernunabhängigen Stromproduzenten (IPPs) erwirbt und betreibt Encavis Solarkraftwerke und (Onshore-)Windparks in zehn Ländern Europas. Die Anlagen zur nachhaltigen Energieerzeugung erwirtschaften stabile Rückflüsse durch garantierte Einspeisevergütungen oder langfristige Abnahmeverträge (PPAs). Innerhalb des Encavis-Konzerns ist die Encavis Asset Management AG auf den Bereich Institutioneller Anleger spezialisiert.



Weitere Informationen zum Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.encavis.com







Kontakt:

Encavis AG



Jörg Peters



Leiter/Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations



------------------------------------------------------------



Große Elbstraße 59



22767 Hamburg





Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242



Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129



e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com



http://www.encavis.com



twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

