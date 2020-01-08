DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Wachstumsstrategie bis 2025
2020. január 08., szerda, 08:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Schlagwort(e): Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung/Prognose
Dieser strategische Ausblick bis zum Jahresende 2025 basiert auf einer Wachstumsinitiative sowie Maßnahmenpaketen zur weiteren Effizienzsteigerung:
Die Wachstumsstrategie des ENCAVIS-Konzerns ">> Fast Forward 2025" fokussiert folgende Zielgrößen für das Jahr 2025, basierend auf den prognostizierten Jahreswerten 2019e:
Über Encavis:
Weitere Informationen zum Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.encavis.com
Kontakt:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Leiter/Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-Mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|948745
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
948745 08.01.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]