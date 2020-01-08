





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

RIB Software SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Vaihinger Str. 151

PLZ:

70567

Ort:

Stuttgart

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung auf Grund von Schwellenberührung auf Ebene der Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

02.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

5,91 %

2,24 %

8,15 %

51.899.298

letzte Mitteilung

6,04 %

2,38 %

8,42 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A0Z2XN6

0

3.065.398

0,00 %

5,91 %

Summe

3.065.398

5,91 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rücknahmerecht bei Wertpapierleihverträgen

jederzeit

jederzeit

1.128.506

2,17 %





Summe

1.128.506

2,17 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Strukturiertes Handelsprodukt

03.07.2069

jederzeit

Bar

4.705

0,01 %

Equity Swap

23.03.2020

jederzeit

Bar

31.011

0,06 %







Summe

35.716

0,07 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

4,96 %

%

5,08 %

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc.

%

%

%

FUNDLOGIC SAS

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Bitte beachten Sie, dass sich der gewählte Grund für die Meldung auf die spezifische Aktivität bezieht, die an dem Tag stattfand, an dem der Schwellenwert überschritten oder erreicht wurde und die zur Auslösung der Meldepflicht geführt hat, und daher möglicherweise nicht mit dem Vergleich der %-Werte für neue und vorherige Meldungen im Abschnitt "Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile" übereinstimmt.





Datum

07.01.2020



