DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

2020. január 08., szerda, 14:40















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.01.2020 / 14:39




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Hagen
Last name(s): Duenbostel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction

Buy, the purchase has been executed within the scope of the "Long Term Incentive" of the Executive Board"s compensation.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
57.5680 EUR 238331.520 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
57.5680 EUR 238331.520 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














08.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



56151  08.01.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum