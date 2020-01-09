DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
2020. január 08., szerda, 15:50
WKN 843002
The Board of Management is thus availing itself of the authorisation to buy back shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018.
The buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of EUR 1 billion shall be carried out in several tranches. A third tranche with a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to EUR 339,862,434 will be carried out in the period between 10 January 2020 and 08 April 2020 at the latest at the conditions stated below.
The buy-back will be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the rules of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation (EU) 2016/1052), with the exception of Article 2 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buy-back may be carried out on behalf of and for the account of Munich Re using one or more independent banks. The banks are obliged to carry out the acquisition of Munich Re shares in keeping with the above-mentioned rules and to comply with the provisions of the Annual General Meeting authorisation of 25 April 2018.
The banks will make their decisions regarding the timing of share acquisitions independently of and without influence by Munich Re, according to Article 4 para. 2 b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Munich Re will thus not exercise control over the banks" decisions in this respect. The Board of Management may stop the share buy-back programme and - subject to the insider trading rules of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 - resume it at any time.
In particular, the banks are obliged to observe the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the conditions of this share buy-back programme.
The own shares acquired may be used for all legally admissible purposes authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018.
The transactions will be published according to EU Regulation 2016/1052; Munich Re will provide regular information on the progress of the share buy-back programme at www.munichre.com.
Munich, 08 January 2020
The Board of Management
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
949165 08.01.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]