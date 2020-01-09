DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

08.01.2020



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Uniper SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Holzstraße 6
PLZ: 40221
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen aufgrund interner Umstrukturierung

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 6,39 % 11,45 % 17,84 % 365960000
letzte Mitteilung 6,39 % 11,45 % 17,84 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 23392000 0,00 % 6,39 %
Summe 23392000 6,39 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus neu hypothetisierten Aktien
jederzeit 41891859 11,45 %
    Summe 41891859 11,45 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

(if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % %
Elliott Investment Management L.P. 6.39 % 11.45 % 17.84 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

06.01.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.uniper.energy





 
