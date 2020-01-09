

CANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 2020





CANCOM: CEO leaves CANCOM prematurely as of 31 January 2020



Munich, 8 January 2020 - Mr. Thomas Volk has today reached an agreement with the Supervisory Board to leave the CANCOM Group prematurely as of 31 January 2020 due to differing opinions on the future strategic development of the company. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Volk for his work and his services to the company and wishes him personally all the best.



The Supervisory Board has appointed Rudolf Hotter, a long-standing member of the Executive Board, as the new CEO with effect as of 1 February 2020. In addition, the Supervisory Board has decided to allocate the tasks assigned to Mr. Volk to the two members of the Executive Board Rudolf Hotter and Thomas Stark for the time being.



Dr. Lothar Koniarski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE: "The entire Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Volk for his extraordinarily high level of commitment and his work."



The new CEO Rudolf Hotter has been a member of the CANCOM SE Executive Board since 2005 and has been responsible for the operational business as COO since then. "I would like to thank Thomas Volk for the successful and trusting cooperation. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the confidence placed in me. After 15 years on the CANCOM Executive Board, I am pleased to be able to contribute my many years of experience in my new role as CEO. My goal is to continue to drive CANCOM forward together with my Executive Board colleague Thomas Stark in its existing successful focus on the Cloud Solutions and the IT Solutions business," said Hotter.



In addition, the CANCOM SE Executive Board reaffirmed the already raised forecast for the 2019 financial year.



About CANCOM



As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.



The CANCOM Group"s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.



With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual revenue of around EUR 1.4 billion and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).











