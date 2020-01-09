International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Advances Plans to Place State-of-the-Art Cannabis Cultivation Facility on 50 Acres of Prime Agricultural Land in Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / January 9, 2020 / Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS), through its majority owned subsidiary, Kaya Brands International, Inc. ("KBI") today reported progress on its plans to develop a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility in Israel, which is recognized globally as leader in cannabis research and cultivation technology. Kaya Farms(TM) Israel plans to cultivate cannabis for export to the European and Asian markets, in compliance with applicable laws.

Since mid-2019 KAYS" management has been developing the project and negotiating with the Management Committee of a Moshav (collective farm) located 25 minutes northeast of Tel Aviv to lease the land. After conferring with Zysman, Aharoni, Gayer, KAYS" attorneys in Israel, our Management is confident that we will be able to reach a definitive agreement to lease the land and the appropriate licenses secured from the government.

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Moshav setting forth the basic terms for the project, including a 25 year land lease and governing provisions for the venture, is being delivered for review to the Moshav Management Committee and its counsel. The project envisions a series of light deprivation greenhouses with an annual cultivation capacity of not less than 375,000 pounds of premium medical grade cannabis.

"We spent the last six years gaining incomparable cannabis experience through our legal cannabis cultivation, retailing and branding activities in Oregon - perhaps the most complex and challenging legal cannabis arena in the U.S. Our strategic decision to leverage our experience internationally has so far led us to undertake efforts to franchise our retail brand, Kaya Shack(TM), in Canada, as well as our MOU to develop a branch of Kaya Farms(TM) in Greece," commented Craig Frank, KAYS" CEO. "The progress we are pleased to report towards the establishment of Kaya Farms(TM) Israel evidences yet one more piece of the Company"s 2020 growth and value creation plan."

"It was an Israeli scientist, Rafael Mechoulam, who first isolated the psychoactive chemical in cannabis back at the Weizmann Institute in 1964," added W. David Jones, KAYS Senior Advisor for Business Development, Licensing and Financial Operations. "It is no exaggeration that Israel is known as the "Silicon Valley of Medical Cannabis", and the Company is currently evaluating working with Israeli technology and design companies, as well as some local small farms, to gain additional traction in the Israeli cannabis community to serve as a springboard to the European and Asian markets as they develop."

KAYS is represented by the Tel Aviv based law firm, Zysman, Aharoni, Gayer for its Israel focused cannabis activities. www.zag-sw.com

About Kaya Holdings, Inc.

(www.kayaholdings.com)

Kaya Holdings, Inc. ("KAYS") is a touch-the-plant vertically integrated legal cannabis company operating a number of majority owned subsidiaries that retail, cultivate, produce and distribute premium medical and recreational cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, oils and extracts, cannabis-infused foods and beverages, topicals and cannaceuticals. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB Tier of the over-the counter market under the symbol OTCQB:KAYS.

KAYS Cannabis operations are conducted under three main majority-owned subsidiaries as further detailed below:

Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc. owns the Kaya Shack(TM) brand of licensed medical and recreational marijuana stores (www.kayashack.com) and the Kaya Farms(TM) brand of cannabis production and processing operations that operate in the United States.

Kaya Brands USA, Inc. owns a wide range of proprietary brands of cannabis extracts, oils, pre-rolls, topicals, food and beverages, cannaceuticals and related accessories.

Kaya Brands International, Inc., was founded to serve as the vehicle for the Company"s non-U.S. operations including retail franchising in Canada and cultivation activities in Greece and Israel.

Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc.- U.S. Cannabis Operations

Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Stores

In 2014, KAYS became the first United States publicly traded company to own and operate a Medical Marijuana Dispensary. KAYS presently operates three Kaya Shack(TM) OLCC licensed marijuana retail stores to service the legal medical and recreational marijuana market in Oregon.

Kaya Farms(TM)

Eugene, Oregon Indoor Grow, Processing & Cannaceutical Facility: KAYS has developed its own proprietary Kaya Farms(TM) strains of cannabis, which it grows and produces (together with edibles and other cannabis derivatives) at its 12,000 square foot indoor grow and cannabis manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon, capable of producing approximately 1,500 pounds of premium cannabis annually, with the capacity for expansion. The Company also plans to use the space for production of oils, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and cannaceuticals. KAYS is currently conducting limited operations at the facility pending approval transfer of the production and processing licenses to KAYS by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "OLCC"), the Oregon state regulating agency which regulates legal cannabis production, processing and sale.

Lebanon, Oregon Farm & Greenhouse Facility: KAYS owns a 26-acre parcel in Lebanon, Linn County, Oregon which it intends to construct a 85,000-square foot Kaya Farms(TM) greenhouse cultivation and production facility. To date KAYS has received Linn County Zoning approvals and upon issuance of OLCC Licensing it will begin construction. The farm is intended for immediate development and provides the Company with a potential additional capacity of more than 100,000 pounds annually, to be expanded once export from Oregon to other U.S. States and foreign countries where cannabis use is legal is permitted. Kaya Farms(TM) operates in accordance with a Grow Operations manual, as well as manuals for compliance, employment matters and safety.

Kaya Brands USA, Inc.- Brand and Product Development

The Company maintains a genetics library of over 30 strains of cannabis and owns a number of proprietary brands in traditional and innovative cannabis categories including Kaya Buddies(TM) pre-rolls, Really Happy Glass(TM) cannabis accessories, and Kaya Gear(TM), company related and cannabis centric fashion. These brands are currently available at Kaya Shack(TM) stores.

The Company has made advances in the development of its Kumba Extracts(TM), Syzygy Extracts(TM), Pakalolo Juice Company(TM) Soothe Topicals(TM), Tony Giggles Pleasure Foods(TM) (frozen infused Italian entrees), Uptown Shaman(TM) (cannaceuticals), and Kaya Yums(TM) (chocolates, gummies, power bars) brands. Pending approval of our production and processing license, KAYS intends to begin a multi-state rollout planned in 2020 to the extent permitted by U.S. legal infrastructure. These brands are intended for all Kaya Shack(TM) stores, both corporate owned and franchised.

Kaya Brands International, Inc.- Foreign Cannabis Operations

After over five years of conducting "touch the plant" U.S. cannabis operations inside the strict regulatory confines of a public company, KAYS has formed a subsidiary, Kaya Brands International, Inc. ("KBI") to leverage its experience and expand into worldwide cannabis markets. KBI"s current operations and initiatives include:

Canadian Franchising: KAYS has targeted Canada for its first international sale and operation of Kaya Shack(TM) cannabis store franchises. KAYS has entered into an area representation agreement with The Franchise Academy (a leading Canadian Franchise Development and Sales Group) to implement the Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store program in Canada (the only G7 country that has legalized both medical and recreational cannabis production, sale and use on a national level). The agreement targets 75-100 Kaya Shack(TM) Cannabis Retail locations throughout Canada through a multi-year structured rollout, subject to licensing and market conditions.

The Franchise Academy (http://www.franchiseacademy.ca) and its founder Shawn Saraga, is a member and national sponsor of the Canadian Franchise Association. With over 15 years of industry experience and having successfully closed over 700 franchise agreements and leases across Canada, the Franchise Academy has the knowledge, expertise, network and dedication to assist select franchisors enter the Canadian market.

Additionally, KAYS has retained Toronto, Canada based law firm of Garfinkle Biderman, LLP to prepare the Franchise Disclosure Documents and related items for the sale of Kaya Shack(TM) cannabis store franchises in Canada. We expect the franchise sale and placement effort throughout Canada to progress over the next 3-24 months. KAYS plans to ultimately expand its franchise operations to the U.S., as regulations and laws permit.

Kaya Kannabis- Kaya Farms(TM) Greece

KAYS has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") setting forth an agreement in principle for KBI to acquire a 50% ownership interest in Greekkannabis, PC ("GKC"). GKC is a recently formed Athens, Greece based cannabis company which has applied for and is awaiting issuance of a medical cannabis cultivation, processing and export license from the Greek government.

The MOU sets forth an agreement in principle, pursuant to which in consideration for KBI providing the necessary expertise related to cannabis cultivation, processing, brand development and other matters, KBI will have the right to acquire a 50% ownership interest in GKC by reimbursing GKC for 50% of its license application costs (with allowances for KBI"s expenses as well). Consummation of the transaction contemplated by the MOU is subject to, among other customary conditions, satisfactory completion by KBI of its due diligence review of GKC, the drafting, execution and delivery of definitive transaction documentation and final license approval and issuance by the Greek government.

GKC plans to establish its cannabis cultivation and processing facility on land already identified outside of Athens. Project management envisages 3 stages of development, each comprised of 125,000 square feet of light-deprivation greenhouse cultivation. Each phase is expected to produce 93,600 pounds of premium medical cannabis, for an anticipated total project capacity of not less than 280,0000 pounds annually for distribution throughout Europe and other select markets.

KAYS and KBI are represented in Greece by the Athens based law firm of Dalakos Fassolis Theofanopoulos (https://dftlaw.gr/). The firm has developed a long-established and well-respected commercial legal practice and has developed a wide international network of correspondent relationships with overseas law offices throughout the world.

Kaya Farms(TM) Israel

KAYS, through KBI is seeking to establish a state of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on approximately 50 acres of prime agricultural land northeast of Tel Aviv.

Important Disclosure: KAYS is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of state and local laws and federal enforcement policies and priorities as it relates to marijuana. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that KAYS and MJAI will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan (including but not limited to license applications for the cultivation, distribution or sale of marijuana products, engaging in said activities or acquiring existing cannabis production/sales operations). Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of KAYS, federal, state or local legal action or changes in federal government policy and/or state and local laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

