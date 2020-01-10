holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Investment Management GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Investment Management L.P.
|9.55 %
| %
|9.55 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)