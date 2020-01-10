





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Straße, Hausnr.:

Gildemeisterstraße 60

PLZ:

33689

Ort:

Bielefeld

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900HXE4EQIHJY8518



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Unternehmensmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierungen.



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

9,55 %

0,00 %

9,55 %

78817994

letzte Mitteilung

9,53 %

0,00 %

9,53 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005878003

0

7.526.196

0,00 %

9,55 %

Summe

7.526.196

9,55 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4,95 %

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4,95 %

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Advisors Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4,95 %

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4,95 %

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Investment Management GP LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

9,55 %

%

9,55 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

06.01.2020



