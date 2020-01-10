DGAP-Adhoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG records significantly lower annual loss than planned
2020. január 09., csütörtök, 20:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Frankfurt am Main, 09 January 2020 - According to preliminary calculations of the IFRS figures, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG expects a significant improvement of the financials in the 2019 financial year. The existing premium volume increased by 34% to EUR 101 million compared to the previous year. The loss before taxes amounted to around EUR 4.5 million, which significantly below the forecast target range of EUR 9 to 11 million.
Presse & Investor Relations Kontakt
Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396
E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 74 30 46 396
|Fax:
|069 74 30 46 46
|E-mail:
|presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
|WKN:
|A2NBVD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|950607
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
950607 09-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]