DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG records significantly lower annual loss than planned


09-Jan-2020 / 20:56 CET/CEST


Frankfurt am Main, 09 January 2020 - According to preliminary calculations of the IFRS figures, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG expects a significant improvement of the financials in the 2019 financial year. The existing premium volume increased by 34% to EUR 101 million compared to the previous year. The loss before taxes amounted to around EUR 4.5 million, which significantly below the forecast target range of EUR 9 to 11 million.



Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
