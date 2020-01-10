DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Frankfurt am Main, 09 January 2020 - According to preliminary calculations of the IFRS figures, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG expects a significant improvement of the financials in the 2019 financial year. The existing premium volume increased by 34% to EUR 101 million compared to the previous year. The loss before taxes amounted to around EUR 4.5 million, which significantly below the forecast target range of EUR 9 to 11 million.



