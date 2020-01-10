





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















10.01.2020 / 09:07







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2020Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 30, 2020Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 30, 2020Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 30, 2020Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html

























