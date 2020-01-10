DGAP-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. január 10., péntek, 08:58







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








10.01.2020 / 08:58



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020

Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020

Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020

Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020

Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html













10.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




950783  10.01.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=950783&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum