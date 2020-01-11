DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz / Key word(s): Contract





euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Termination of Designated Sponsor contract





10-Jan-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Neu-Isenburg, January 10, 2020 - euromicron AG in Insolvenz today decided to terminate the Designated Sponsor contract with Pareto Securities AS due to insolvency proceedings. Continuous trading of the company"s share on the reference market XETRA(R) (WKN A1K030) will no longer be possible. However, the company"s registered shares can still be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market as part of other trading models.







Communicating person:



Dr. Jan Markus Plathner



Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG



Phone: +49 69 631583-0

info@euromicron.de



Press contact euromicron AG:



euromicron AG in Insolvenz



Investor & Public Relations



Siemensstraße 6



63263 Neu-Isenburg, Germany



Phone: +49 69 631583-0



Fax: +49 69 631583-17

IR-PR@euromicron.de

www.euromicron.de



ISIN DE000A1K0300



WKN A1K030







10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

