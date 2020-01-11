DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Termination of Designated Sponsor contract
2020. január 10., péntek, 13:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz / Key word(s): Contract
Neu-Isenburg, January 10, 2020 - euromicron AG in Insolvenz today decided to terminate the Designated Sponsor contract with Pareto Securities AS due to insolvency proceedings. Continuous trading of the company"s share on the reference market XETRA(R) (WKN A1K030) will no longer be possible. However, the company"s registered shares can still be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market as part of other trading models.
