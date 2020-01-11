DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Termination of Designated Sponsor contract

2020. január 10., péntek, 13:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz / Key word(s): Contract


euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Termination of Designated Sponsor contract


10-Jan-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Neu-Isenburg, January 10, 2020 - euromicron AG in Insolvenz today decided to terminate the Designated Sponsor contract with Pareto Securities AS due to insolvency proceedings. Continuous trading of the company"s share on the reference market XETRA(R) (WKN A1K030) will no longer be possible. However, the company"s registered shares can still be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market as part of other trading models.

 



Communicating person:

Dr. Jan Markus Plathner

Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG

Phone: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de

Press contact euromicron AG:

euromicron AG in Insolvenz

Investor & Public Relations

Siemensstraße 6

63263 Neu-Isenburg, Germany

Phone: +49 69 631583-0

Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de

ISIN DE000A1K0300

WKN A1K030










10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



950887  10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=950887&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum