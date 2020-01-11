DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 05, 2020

Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_JA_2019_D.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 05, 2020

Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2019_D.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 05, 2020

Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2019_E.pdf













Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
