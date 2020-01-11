DGAP-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2020. január 10., péntek, 16:46







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Delivery Hero SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Delivery Hero SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








10.01.2020 / 16:46



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Delivery Hero SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2020

Ort: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2020

Ort: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html













10.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




951015  10.01.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=951015&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum