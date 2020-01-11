DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
45.60 EUR 500460.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
45.60 EUR 500460.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
