The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 9, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 03 jan 2020



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Call-option

280.200,00

280.200,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1.025.200,00

1.025.200,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

171.493,00

171.493,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

1.259,00

1.259,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

94.298,00

94.298,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

115.291,00

115.291,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

115.291,00

115.291,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Convertible bond

282.527,00

282.527,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

282.056,00

282.056,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

454.315,00

454.315,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Warrant

254.408,00

254.408,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Swap

2.044,00

2.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

2.389,00

2.389,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,01 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

2,81 %

Voting rights

3,01 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

2,81 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=83472&KeyWords=qiagen