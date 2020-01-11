The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 8, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 02 jan 2020



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

1.041.560,00

1.041.549,58

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

238.156,00

238.156,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

115.291,00

115.291,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

452.142,00

452.137,48

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Swap

2.044,00

2.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Contract for difference

196.706,00

196.706,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1.215,00

1.215,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.389,00

2.389,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

115.291,00

115.291,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Warrant

219.192,00

219.192,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Call-option

280.200,00

280.200,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

93.106,00

93.105,07

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

282.527,00

282.527,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

2,79 %

Voting rights

2,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

2,79 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=83424&KeyWords=qiagen