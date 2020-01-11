DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.01.2020 / 22:03



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 8, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 02 jan 2020

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers












































































































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 1.041.560,00 1.041.549,58 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Swap 238.156,00 238.156,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Swap 115.291,00 115.291,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 452.142,00 452.137,48 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery
Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Contract for difference 196.706,00 196.706,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 1.215,00 1.215,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 2.389,00 2.389,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery
Warrant 115.291,00 115.291,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Warrant 219.192,00 219.192,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Call-option 280.200,00 280.200,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 93.106,00 93.105,07 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 282.527,00 282.527,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery

 

 



Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,99 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,20 % 2,79 %
Voting rights 2,99 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,20 % 2,79 %

 

Distribution in numbers (short)









Number of shares Manner of disposal
0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

 

Distribution in percentages (short)









Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=83424&KeyWords=qiagen
















Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
