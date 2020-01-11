DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, has resigned in today"s Board Meeting as Chairman of the Supervisory board for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has elected Thomas Eichelmann to be the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Wulf Matthias will remain Member of the Supervisory Board.





