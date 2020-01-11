DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Change of Chair of Supervisory Board - Wulf Matthias hands over to Thomas Eichelmann
2020. január 10., péntek, 23:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, has resigned in today"s Board Meeting as Chairman of the Supervisory board for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has elected Thomas Eichelmann to be the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Wulf Matthias will remain Member of the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|951539
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
951539 10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
