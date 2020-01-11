DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Change of Chair of Supervisory Board - Wulf Matthias hands over to Thomas Eichelmann

Wirecard AG: Change of Chair of Supervisory Board - Wulf Matthias hands over to Thomas Eichelmann


Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, has resigned in today"s Board Meeting as Chairman of the Supervisory board for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has elected Thomas Eichelmann to be the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.  Wulf Matthias will remain Member of the Supervisory Board.


Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
