SIN: DE0007472060), Mr. Wulf Matthias (75), has decided to relinquish his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect, thus initiating a generational change. Mr. Wulf Matthias has headed the Supervisory Board since 2008 and will continue to serve on the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG as an ordinary member until the end of his term of office in summer 2021, supporting the corresponding transition.

Thomas Eichelmann (54) has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG since mid-2019 and heads the Audit Committee. Today, he was unanimously elected by the Supervisory Board as its new Chairman and will assume this task in addition to his work on the Audit Committee.

Wulf Matthias said: "It was a special honour for me to accompany this extraordinary company and its management team over the past 11 years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. During this time, Wirecard AG has achieved a growth and success story unparalleled in Germany"s recent economic history. Today, Wirecard is an internationally operating blue-chip company and has thus entered a new phase of its corporate development. I am now pleased to hand over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board to Mr. Eichelmann."

Thomas Eichelmann said: "I am delighted to be elected as Chairman and the confidence placed in me. With all my experience, I will be pleased to accompany Wirecard AG in its next growth phase and during the further development of the company."

Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG: "I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt personal thanks to Wulf Matthias for his extraordinary services to our company. At the same time, I am looking forward to working with Thomas Eichelmann."

Thomas Eichelmann has held various supervisory mandates over the past decade. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the international construction group HOCHTIEF from 2011 to 2014, most recently as its Chairman. From 2012 to 2017 he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG and chaired the Audit Committee. He headed the Board of Directors of Edag Engineering Group AG until 2018 and has been a member since 2010. The business graduate (lic.oec.publ.,1994) studied at the Universities of Zurich and Stuttgart-Hohenheim, after training as a banker at Deutsche Bank, Frankfurt.

Thomas Eichelmann was CEO of ATON / Horus holding company until 2018. Prior to this, the financial expert was a member of the Group Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG from 2007 to 2009 as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer. Thomas Eichelmann worked for the management consultancy Roland Berger from 2000 to 2007, most recently as Managing Director and Senior Partner of the Roland Berger Group. He also headed the Financial Services Competence Center.

The members of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG are Mr. Thomas Eichelmann (Chairman), Mr. Stefan Klestil (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach, Mr. Wulf Matthias, Ms. Vuyiswa V. M"Cwabeni, and Ms. Susana Quintana-Plaza.

