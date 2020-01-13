DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG

Hanover, January 13, 2020 - Today, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, co-founder and indirect major shareholder of Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Mr. Rainer Binder, informed the Management Board that he intends to resign from his positions as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect from February 29, 2020. Mr. Binder also informed the Management Board of Delticom AG that he would like to remain associated with the company and has offered to continue to contribute his many years of expertise in the areas of purchasing and pricing into the company even after the end of his Supervisory Board activities in the form of a consultancy agreement. In doing so, he will forego remuneration for his work in order to further support the successful turnaround process of the company. The Management Board of Delticom AG welcomes this offer and intends to conclude a corresponding consultancy agreement with Mr. Binder, which will come into effect after Mr. Binder"s resignation from the Supervisory Board.



About Delticom:


With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.



The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 100 brands and over 25,000 tyre models for cars, motorcycles, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 475 online shops and sales platforms in 73 countries, serving more than 14 million customers.



As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom"s approximately 40,000 service partners worldwide for mounting at the customer"s request.



Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.



Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company"s own warehouses are among its most important assets.



In fiscal year 2018, the AG generated revenues of more than 645 million euros with an average of 281 employees.



Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).



On the internet at: www.delti.com



Contact:



Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Gereke

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.gereke@delti.com










Language: English
Company: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hanover

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 93634 8000
Fax: +49 (0)511 8798 9138
E-mail: info@delti.com
Internet: www.delti.com
ISIN: DE0005146807
WKN: 514680
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 952537





 
