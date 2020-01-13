Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 January 2020 until and including 10 January 2020, a number of 73,756 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

01/06/2020

21,226

42.2492

01/07/2020

12,686

42.7124

01/08/2020

20,062

42.7400

01/09/2020

5,270

43.2298

01/10/2020

14,512

43.6067



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 10 January 2020 amounts to 1,411,286 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 13 January 2020



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board