DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

2020. január 13., hétfő, 18:04







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG


/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting






Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information








13.01.2020 / 18:04



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 06 January 2020 until and including 10 January 2020, a number of 73,756 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
01/06/2020 21,226 42.2492
01/07/2020 12,686 42.7124
01/08/2020 20,062 42.7400
01/09/2020 5,270 43.2298
01/10/2020 14,512 43.6067

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 10 January 2020 amounts to 1,411,286 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 13 January 2020

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board















13.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




952575  13.01.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=952575&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum