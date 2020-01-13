DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








13.01.2020 / 18:50




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Hans-Werner
Last name(s): Rhein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5


b) Nature of the transaction

Sales
(processing via joint depot with wife Kristina Rhein)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
18.00 EUR 18000.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 5400.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 6012.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 18000.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 9000.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 18000.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 2448.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18.0000 EUR 76860.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
