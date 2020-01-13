





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















13.01.2020 / 18:48









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Hans-Werner

Last name(s):

Rhein



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG





b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBVD5





b) Nature of the transaction

Sales

(processing via joint depot with wife Kristina Rhein)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.70 EUR





2204.40 EUR



16.70 EUR





2137.60 EUR



16.70 EUR





1786.90 EUR



16.70 EUR





3340.00 EUR



16.70 EUR





1670.00 EUR



16.50 EUR





8464.50 EUR



16.50 EUR





1551.00 EUR



16.40 EUR





803.60 EUR



16.25 EUR





3250.00 EUR



16.202 EUR





1571.594 EUR



16.20 EUR





21934.80 EUR



16.20 EUR





2592.00 EUR



16.20 EUR





97.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.3706 EUR





51403.68 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-02; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



