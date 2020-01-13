DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

2020. január 13., hétfő, 18:50















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








13.01.2020 / 18:48




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Hans-Werner
Last name(s): Rhein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5


b) Nature of the transaction

Sales
(processing via joint depot with wife Kristina Rhein)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.70 EUR 2204.40 EUR
16.70 EUR 2137.60 EUR
16.70 EUR 1786.90 EUR
16.70 EUR 3340.00 EUR
16.70 EUR 1670.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 8464.50 EUR
16.50 EUR 1551.00 EUR
16.40 EUR 803.60 EUR
16.25 EUR 3250.00 EUR
16.202 EUR 1571.594 EUR
16.20 EUR 21934.80 EUR
16.20 EUR 2592.00 EUR
16.20 EUR 97.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.3706 EUR 51403.68 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














13.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



56209  13.01.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum