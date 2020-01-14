DGAP-News: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG: RESULTS OF INSTITUTIONAL INVITATION

/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






Hamburg Commercial Bank AG: RESULTS OF INSTITUTIONAL INVITATION








14.01.2020 / 12:40




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION FROM, WITHIN, IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.



HAMBURG COMMERCIAL BANK AG



RESULTS OF INSTITUTIONAL INVITATION



Date: 14 January 2020



Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (formerly HSH Nordbank AG) (the "Offeror") today announces the results of its invitation to Eligible Holders (as defined in the Institutional Tender Offer Memorandum) (the "Institutional Invitation") of the outstanding EUR 500,000,000 LB Kiel Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital (SPARC) Securities issued by Banque de Luxembourg (on a fiduciary basis), ISIN XS0142391894 (the "SPARC Securities"), US$ 300,000,000 LB Kiel Re-Engineered Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital (RESPARC) Securities issued by RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I, ISIN XS0159207850 (the "RESPARC I Securities"), EUR 500,000,000 LB Kiel Re-Engineered Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital (RESPARC) Securities issued by RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership, ISIN DE0009842542 (the "RESPARC II Securities") and US$ 500,000,000 HSH Nordbank Silent Participation Hybrid Equity Regulatory (SPHERE) Securities issued by Banque de Luxembourg (on a fiduciary basis), ISIN XS0221141400 (the "SPHERE Securities" and together with the SPARC Securities, the RESPARC I Securities and the RESPARC II Securities the "Securities") to offer their Securities for purchase by the Offeror.



The Institutional Invitation was made on the terms, and subject to the conditions, set forth in the institutional tender offer memorandum dated 19 December 2019 (the "Institutional Tender Offer Memorandum").



The Institutional Invitation expired at 5:00 p.m., Frankfurt am Main time, on 13 January 2020 (the "Expiration Deadline"). As of the Expiration Deadline, approximately EUR 92,004,915 aggregate nominal amount of the Securities were validly tendered pursuant to the Institutional Invitation and not validly withdrawn (calculated using, in the case of RESPARC I Securities and SPHERE Securities, a USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.1134), as shown in more detail in the table below.



The Offeror hereby announces that it will accept for purchase all of the Securities validly tendered pursuant to the Institutional Invitation.


















Security Identification number Nominal amount validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Institutional Invitation
SPARC Securities Common Code: 14239189

ISIN: XS0142391894		 EUR 36,816,000
RESPARC I Securities Common Code: 015920785

ISIN: XS0159207850		 US$ 15,107,000
RESPARC II Securities Common Code : 016891819

ISIN: DE0009842542		 EUR 16,070,000
SPHERE Securities Common Code: 022114140

ISIN: XS0221141400		 US$ 28,448,000

 

The Settlement Date is expected to be 15 January 2020.



Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Institutional Tender Offer Memorandum.



The Offeror, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and UBS AG London Branch acted as Joint International Dealer Managers for the Institutional Invitation and Lucid Issuer Services Limited acted as Tender Agent.































THE JOINT INTERNATIONAL DEALER MANAGERS
Hamburg Commercial Bank AG

Hamburg Office

Gerhart-Hauptmann-Platz 50

20095 Hamburg

Federal Republic of Germany		 J.P. Morgan Securities plc

25 Bank Street

Canary Wharf

London E14 5JP

United Kingdom		 UBS AG London Branch

5 Broadgate

London EC2M 2QS

United Kingdom
Telephone: +49 (0)40 3333 25421

Attention: Liability Management

E-mail: investor-relations@hcob-bank.com		 Telephone: +44 (0)20 7134 2468

Attention: Liability Management

E-mail: liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com		 Telephone: +44 (0)20 7568 1121

Attention: Liability Management Group

E-mail: ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com
     
     
     
     
  THE TENDER AGENT  
  Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom		  
  Telephone: +44 (0)20 7704 0880

Facsimile: +44 (0)20 3004 1590

Attention: Arlind Bytyqi

E-mail: hcob@lucid-is.com		  

 

Important Notice



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, contain or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or an invitation to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities.



The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons reading this release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions.



This announcement and the Institutional Invitation has not been and is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange of the United States.



France



The Institutional Tender Offer Memorandum and any other document or material relating to the Institutional Invitation have not been prepared in the context of a public offering other than to "qualified investors" in France within the meaning of Article L. 411-1 of the French Code Monétaire et Financier and have not been and will not be submitted for clearance to the Autorité des marchés financiers. Consequently, the Institutional Invitation is not made directly or indirectly to the public in France other than to "qualified investors" and the Institutional Tender Offer Memorandum and any other document or material relating to the Institutional Invitation have not been distributed or caused to be distributed and will not be distributed or caused to be distributed to the public in France other than to "qualified investors" (investisseurs qualifiés) within the meaning and in accordance with EU Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Articles L 411-1 and L.411-2 of the French Code Monétaire et Financier.















