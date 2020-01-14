Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 06.01.2020 through 10.01.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

06.01.2020

82.000

205,3315

42.250

182,1753

124.250

07.01.2020

82.000

205,9906

35.000

184,1148

117.000

08.01.2020

59.287

206,8849

28.700

184,3309

87.987

09.01.2020

52.000

208,8976

15.463

187,8631

67.463

10.01.2020

39.823

210,1038

15.000

189,2487

54.823



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 14.01.2020

Linde plc