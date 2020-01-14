DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

/ Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47. Interim Report






On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


In the period from 06.01.2020 through 10.01.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:











































  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
06.01.2020 82.000 205,3315 42.250 182,1753 124.250
07.01.2020 82.000 205,9906 35.000 184,1148 117.000
08.01.2020 59.287 206,8849 28.700 184,3309 87.987
09.01.2020 52.000 208,8976 15.463 187,8631 67.463
10.01.2020 39.823 210,1038 15.000 189,2487 54.823

 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 14.01.2020



Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
