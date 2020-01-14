DGAP-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. január 14., kedd, 16:44







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








14.01.2020 / 16:44



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html













14.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen

Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




953169  14.01.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=953169&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum