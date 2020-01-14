



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Connectivity and Audio Webcast Invite Friday 24th January 2020

















Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will host a webcast on the key technologies in its Connectivity and Audio segment on Friday 24th January 2020.





Sean McGrath, Senior Vice President and General Manager Connectivity and Audio, will host a webcast and Q&A session.

The webcast will be conducted in English and will commence at 12.00 (London) / 13.00 (Frankfurt).

Please see below for call details.

Global Meet

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up. If you have technical difficulties, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

A full replay of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961