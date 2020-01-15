DGAP-News: Nordex Group increases order intake to 6.2 gigawatts in 2019
2020. január 15., szerda, 07:30
Nordex Group increases order intake to 6.2 gigawatts in 2019
José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: "Demand for our wind turbines is very strong around the world. With our new Delta4000 turbines we are enabling profitable projects in all relevant markets. Series production in Rostock, which started in March 2019, has already been supplemented by production at the Spanish plant in La Vall d"Uixó since December."
