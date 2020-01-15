





WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2020Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 28, 2020Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID= Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 27, 2020Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 27, 2020Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID=

























