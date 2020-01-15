DGAP-AFR: WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.01.2020 / 08:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID=

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2020

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2020

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID=













Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
953139  15.01.2020 



