15.01.2020


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Dr. Alexander von Boch-Galhau ist vom Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG mit sofortiger Wirkung zum neuen Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden gewählt worden. Damit endet der kommissarische Vorsitz des stellvertretenden Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden Ralf Runge.



Kontakt:


Johanna Schmitt

Company Lawyer

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 28 35

Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com


Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 27 14

Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-Mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
