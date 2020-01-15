DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
2020. január 15., szerda, 09:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Alexander von Boch-Galhau has been elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG with immediate effect. By this the interim chairmanship of Ralf Runge, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, ends.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|952959
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
952959 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
