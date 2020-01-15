DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Villeroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board





15-Jan-2020 / 09:33 CET/CEST





Dr. Alexander von Boch-Galhau has been elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG with immediate effect. By this the interim chairmanship of Ralf Runge, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, ends.



Contact:





Johanna Schmitt



Company Lawyer



Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 28 35



Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com





Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / / 81 27 14



Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com







