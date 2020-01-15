DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

2020. január 15., szerda, 09:33





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Villeroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board


15-Jan-2020 / 09:33 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dr. Alexander von Boch-Galhau has been elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG with immediate effect. By this the interim chairmanship of Ralf Runge, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, ends.



Contact:


Johanna Schmitt

Company Lawyer

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 28 35

Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com


Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / / 81 27 14

Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com










15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 952959





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



952959  15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=952959&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum