DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
2020. január 15., szerda, 12:00
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Guildford, UK, January 15, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 07:00 EST/13:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|953855
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
953855 15.01.2020
