



DGAP-News: Linde plc





/ Key word(s): Quarter Results













Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

















15.01.2020 / 12:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, January 15, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 07:00 EST/13:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call

US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442



Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287



UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438



Access code: 1079316

Live webcast (listen-only)

https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations



Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

Web replay



Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Tuesday, February 13, 2020 at:



https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations



Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho



Telephone replay



Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Thursday, February 13, 2020, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056



Conference ID: 1079316





The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)

About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com