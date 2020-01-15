DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule








Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule



Guildford, UK, January 15, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 07:00 EST/13:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.











Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442

Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438

Access code: 1079316
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations

Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Tuesday, February 13, 2020 at:
Telephone replay
Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Thursday, February 13, 2020, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056


Conference ID: 1079316

 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)



About Linde

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.



For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com







Contacts:  
Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

 

 















