SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract for the delivery of production systems for CIGS solar modules


15-Jan-2020 / 14:37 CET/CEST


Kahl am Main, 15 January 2020 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) today signed contracts for a large order with the customer (CNBM) Bengbu Design and Research Institute of Glass Industry Co., Ltd., Bengbu, China, a subsidiary of China National Building Materials, China, for the Xuzhou site for the delivery of systems for the production of CIGS solar modules.



The order volume for Xuzhou is in the first stage of expansion EUR 50 million.



The planned final output of this factory is 300 MW. This is to be achieved by the customer in a downstream, second expansion stage for this factory location.



The down payment for this order is expected in a timely manner.



