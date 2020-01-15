DGAP-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract for the delivery of production systems for CIGS solar modules
2020. január 15., szerda, 14:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract
for the delivery of production systems for CIGS solar modules
The order volume for Xuzhou is in the first stage of expansion EUR 50 million.
The planned final output of this factory is 300 MW. This is to be achieved by the customer in a downstream, second expansion stage for this factory location.
The down payment for this order is expected in a timely manner.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|953965
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
953965 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
