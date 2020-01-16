DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Revocation of admission to Prime Standard

2020. január 15., szerda, 18:17





DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Revocation of admission to Prime Standard


15-Jan-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Neu-Isenburg, January 15, 2020 - Today euromicron AG in Insolvenz (WKN A1K030) applied for revocation of admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations (Prime Standard) with the Management Board of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse. The revocation shall not affect the admission to the regulated market (General Standard) in other respects.



Communicating person:

Dr. Jan Markus Plathner

Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG

Phone: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de



 



Press contact euromicron AG:

euromicron AG in Insolvenz

Investor & Public Relations

Siemensstraße 6

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Phone: +49 69 631583-0

Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de

ISIN DE000A1K0300

WKN A1K030










15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



954515  15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=954515&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum