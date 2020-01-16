DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Revocation of admission to Prime Standard





15-Jan-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST





Neu-Isenburg, January 15, 2020 - Today euromicron AG in Insolvenz (WKN A1K030) applied for revocation of admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations (Prime Standard) with the Management Board of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse. The revocation shall not affect the admission to the regulated market (General Standard) in other respects.



