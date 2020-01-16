DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

15.01.2020 / 18:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Correction of the notification published on January 13, 2020, 6.44 p.m. CET: Addition of further partial executions from January 10, 2020

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
78.90 EUR 31560.00 EUR
78.50 EUR 31400.00 EUR
78.50 EUR 27318.00 EUR
79.00 EUR 31600.00 EUR
79.00 EUR 31600.00 EUR
79.00 EUR 15800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
78.81 EUR 169278.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-10; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
56239  15.01.2020 


