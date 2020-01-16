





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

KF030332 GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Cornelius

Last name(s):

Patt

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Amendment

Correction of the notification published on January 13, 2020, 6.44 p.m. CET: Addition of further partial executions from January 10, 2020



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

zooplus AG





b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005111702





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

78.90 EUR





31560.00 EUR



78.50 EUR





31400.00 EUR



78.50 EUR





27318.00 EUR



79.00 EUR





31600.00 EUR



79.00 EUR





31600.00 EUR



79.00 EUR





15800.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

78.81 EUR





169278.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-10; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



