DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Increase





Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capital increase





15-Jan-2020 / 18:40 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds and to launch cash capital increase

Berlin, January 15, 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) concurrently launches the issue of convertible bonds and a capital increase against cash contribution. Delivery Hero is targeting gross proceeds from both instruments in an aggregate amount of up to EUR 2.1 billion.

Convertible Bonds

Today, the management board of Delivery Hero, with approval of the supervisory board, resolved to issue two tranches ("Tranche A" and "Tranche B") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of at least EUR 1.5 billion (each of the tranches with a principal amount of at least EUR 750 million), maturing in January 2024 (Tranche A) and January 2027 (Tranche B) (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds will be convertible into newly issued or existing Delivery Hero registered shares with no par value. Shareholders" subscription rights will be excluded.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and - unless previously converted, repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity. The Convertible Bonds will be offered with an annual interest rate between 0.00% and 0.25% (Tranche A) and between 0.50% and 1.00% (Tranche B) payable semi-annually, and a conversion premium for each of Tranche A and Tranche B of 40% to 45% above the reference price, being the placement price per Delivery Hero share in the concurrent capital increase.

The pricing of the offering of the Convertible Bonds will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding. The Convertible Bonds are expected to be issued by Delivery Hero on or around January 23, 2020, and admission to trading on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected shortly thereafter.

The Convertible Bonds will be offered solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions, outside the United States, via a private placement.

The Company will be entitled to redeem the Convertible Bonds at any time (i) on or after February 13, 2023 (Tranche A) and February 13, 2025 (Tranche B) if the stock exchange price per Delivery Hero share amounts to at least 130% (Tranche A) or 150% (Tranche B) of the then relevant conversion price over a certain period or (ii) if 15% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the relevant tranche of the Convertible Bonds remain outstanding.

Capital Increase

Today, the management board of Delivery Hero, with approval of the supervisory board, further resolved on the Capital Increase and intends to issue up to 8,158,550 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value against cash contributions, which corresponds to up to approximately 4.30% of the current share capital (the "Capital Increase"). The number of newly issued shares will be determined on the basis of the outcome of the placement of the Convertible Bonds ensuring that the Company achieves the targeted amount of gross proceeds from both instruments. The placement price per new share will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2019.

The share placement will be launched with immediate effect, and the new shares will be solely offered to institutional investors.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) without a prospectus and are expected to be included in the existing quotation for the Company"s shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around January 21, 2020.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds and the Capital Increase to finance a portion of the cash component of the consideration for the purchased shares in Woowa Brothers Corp., as announced on December 13, 2019, and for general corporate purposes.

As part of the transactions, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

*************

Investor Relations Enquiries





Duncan McIntyre



Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations





ir@deliveryhero.com

Media Enquiries





Vincent Pfeifer



Corporate Spokesperson & Senior Manager Corporate Communications





press@deliveryhero.com



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Contact:



Julia Schmidtmann



Legal Counsel

Additional information:



Language: English



Company: Delivery Hero SE



Oranienburger Strasse 70



10117 Berlin



Germany



Phone: +49 (0)30 544459 105



Email: ir@deliveryhero.com



Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



ISIN: E000A2E4K43



WKN: A2E4K4



Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Contact:Julia SchmidtmannLegal Counsel