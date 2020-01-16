DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Increase





AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Delivery Hero SE successfully places EUR 1.75 billion convertible bonds and new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. EUR 571 million

Berlin, January 15, 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) placed two tranches ("Tranche A" and "Tranche B") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds maturing in January 2024 (Tranche A) and January 2027 (Tranche B) in a principal amount of EUR 875 million (Tranche A) and EUR 875 million (Tranche B), divided into 17,500 bonds in a nominal amount of EUR 100,000 each (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds are initially convertible into approximately 17.9 million new or existing ordinary no-par value registered shares of Delivery Hero.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value and with a semi-annually payable coupon of 0.25% p.a. (Tranche A) and 1.00% p.a. (Tranche B). The initial conversion price amounts to EUR 98.00 (Tranche A) and EUR 98.00 (Tranche B), representing a conversion premium of 40.00% (Tranche A) and 40.00% (Tranche B) above the reference price of EUR 70.00 (placement price of the concurrent share offering). The Convertible Bonds have been placed solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions via a private placement. Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded. The Convertible Bonds are expected to be issued on or around January 23, 2020 and are expected to be admitted to trading on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange shortly thereafter.

Delivery Hero is entitled to redeem the Convertible Bonds at any time (i) on or after February 13, 2023 (Tranche A) and February 13, 2025 (Tranche B), if the stock exchange price per Delivery Hero share amounts to at least 130% (Tranche A) or 150% (Tranche B) of the then relevant conversion price over a certain period or (ii) if 15% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the relevant tranche of the Convertible Bonds remain outstanding.

Delivery Hero also increased its current share capital by approximately 4.3%, from EUR 188,775,039 to EUR 196,933,589, through the exercise of its authorized capital (the "Capital Increase"). Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded. The 8,158,550 new no-par value ordinary registered shares have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 70.00 per new share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) without a prospectus and are expected to be included in the existing quotation for the Company"s shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around January 21, 2020 and carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2019.

The Company receives gross proceeds amounting to EUR 1.75 billion from the Convertible Bonds and approximately EUR 571 million from the Capital Increase. The proceeds are intended to be used to finance a portion of the cash component of the consideration for the purchased shares in Woowa Brothers Corp., as announced on December 13, 2019, and for general corporate purposes.

As part of the transactions, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

