DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020

2020. január 16., csütörtök, 15:03





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Forecast


DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020


16-Jan-2020 / 15:03 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



DIC Asset AG: Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020



(Frankfurt, 16.01.2020)



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR



---------------------------



Frankfurt am Main, 16 January 2020.



Based on the preliminary and still unaudited financials for 2019, DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) just announced that it either achieved or exceeded all of its annual forecast targets as it ended the year with c. EUR 95 million in funds from operations* (FFO), c. EUR 102 million in gross rental income and a transaction volume across all business segments of EUR 2.2 billion, with acquisitions accounting for EUR 1.9 billion thereof. DIC Asset AG"s business plan for 2020, which the Management Board adopted today with the approval of the Supervisory Board, projects a significant growth in earnings for the 2020 financial year. With respect to the key earnings figure FFO, the Management Board anticipates a rise up to somewhere between EUR 104 million and EUR 106 million. The main factor driving this growth will be the planned acquisition volume in the amount of c. EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 1.9 billion, of which c. EUR 500 million to EUR 600 million are earmarked for the proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio), and c. EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 1.3 billion in third-party business (Institutional Business). With this in mind, the company expects to see a rise in gross rental income and an increase in real estate management fees over prior year. Furthermore, the company is planning targeted sales across all segments with a volume of around EUR 400 million. Of this amount, around EUR 100 million is attributable to the Commercial Portfolio and around EUR 300 million to the Institutional Business. In addition, the 2020 financial year will see the first full-year consolidation of GEG German Estate Group AG, a company acquired in June 2019.



DIC Asset AG will publish its full-length 2019 annual report, which will include a detailed outlook for the ongoing 2020 financial year, on 5 February 2020.



*Explanatory note: Operating income from property management, before depreciation, tax, profits from sales and development projects, as well as from other one-off or non-cash earnings components.

 



IR Contact DIC Asset AG:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de



Registered at Frankfurt am Main District Court

No. Register of Companies HRB 57679

VAT Registration Number DE 233 741 623

Registered Office Frankfurt am Main




 







16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 955301





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



955301  16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=955301&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum