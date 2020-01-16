DGAP-DD: euromicron AG in Insolvenz english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.01.2020 / 15:11




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Veit
Last name(s): Paas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

euromicron AG in Insolvenz


b) LEI

3912000WGN5OJZAW0V35 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0300


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.16 EUR 29901.76 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.16 EUR 29901.76 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














16.01.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de



56251  16.01.2020 


