creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















16.01.2020 / 16:57







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft



Mainzer Landstrasse 33a



60329 Frankfurt/Main



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

16 Jan 2020



3. New total number of voting rights:

1.353.224







