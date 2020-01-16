DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Dividend





innogy SE: E.ON Verwaltungs SE informs innogy about the amount of the appropriate cash compensation of € 42.82 per innogy share in connection with the merger squeeze-out and intention regarding dividend 2019





16-Jan-2020





Today, E.ON Verwaltungs SE submitted a concretising squeeze-out request in accordance with Article 9 para. 1 lit. c) ii) of the SE Regulation in conjunction with section 62 paras. 1 and 5 of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) and asked the Executive Board of innogy SE to convene an extraordinary general meeting of innogy SE that would resolve on the transfer of the minority shareholders" shares in innogy SE to E.ON Verwaltungs SE in exchange for an appropriate cash compensation in connection with the merger of innogy SE into E.ON Verwaltungs SE.

E.ON Verwaltungs SE is a 100% indirect subsidiary of E.ON SE and holds 90% of the shares in innogy SE. E.ON Verwaltungs SE has determined the amount of the cash compensation at an amount of EUR 42.82 per innogy share. This corresponds to a volume-weighted average price for the innogy shares over the three months" period prior to the announcement (on 4 September 2019) of the intention to exclude the minority shareholders. The court-appointed expert auditor has confirmed the cash compensation"s appropriateness.

The conclusion and notarisation of the merger agreement between innogy SE and E.ON Verwaltungs SE shall take place on 22 January 2020. It is intended to convene an extraordinary general meeting on 4 March 2020 that shall resolve on the transfer of shares of innogy"s minority shareholders to E.ON Verwaltungs SE in exchange for a cash compensation in the amount of EUR 42.82 per innogy share.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out depends on the approving resolution of the general meeting of innogy SE and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register of E.ON Verwaltungs SE and innogy SE, respectively.

Together with the squeeze-out request, E.ON Verwaltungs SE informed innogy SE that, in case of the transfer of the minority shareholders" shares to E.ON Verwaltungs SE not being registered with the commercial register and therefore effective until the next annual general meeting of innogy SE, E.ON Verwaltungs SE intends to support the distribution of a dividend only in the statutory minimum amount of 4% of the registered share capital.





Responsible person: Dr. Gunnar Janson, General Counsel of innogy SE