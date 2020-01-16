DGAP-Adhoc: SPARTA AG: Organveränderung
2020. január 16., csütörtök, 20:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sparta AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Das Vorstandsmitglied Herr Hettche hat den Aufsichtsrat heute aus persönlichen Gründen um Auflösung seines Vorstandsvertrages, spätestens zum Ablauf der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung 2020, gebeten.
Die ordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020 soll voraussichtlich im Mai 2020 stattfinden.
Kontakt:
Jens Jüttner
Vorstand
SPARTA AG
Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1
69120 Heidelberg
Fon +49 (0)6221 649 24 0
Fax +49 (0)6221 649 24 24
e-mail: info@sparta.de
http://www.sparta.de
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Sparta AG
|Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1
|69120 Heidelberg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|06221 649240
|Fax:
|06221 6492424
|E-Mail:
|info@sparta.de
|Internet:
|www.sparta.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0NK3W4
|WKN:
|A0NK3W
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), München, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|955561
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
955561 16.01.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]