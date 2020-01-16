DGAP-Adhoc: SPARTA AG: Organveränderung

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sparta AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


SPARTA AG: Organveränderung


16.01.2020 / 20:11 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Das Vorstandsmitglied Herr Hettche hat den Aufsichtsrat heute aus persönlichen Gründen um Auflösung seines Vorstandsvertrages, spätestens zum Ablauf der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung 2020, gebeten.

Die ordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020 soll voraussichtlich im Mai 2020 stattfinden.




Kontakt:

Jens Jüttner

Vorstand

SPARTA AG

Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1

69120 Heidelberg

Fon +49 (0)6221 649 24 0

Fax +49 (0)6221 649 24 24

e-mail: info@sparta.de

http://www.sparta.de







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Sparta AG

Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1

69120 Heidelberg

Deutschland
Telefon: 06221 649240
Fax: 06221 6492424
E-Mail: info@sparta.de
Internet: www.sparta.de
ISIN: DE000A0NK3W4
WKN: A0NK3W
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), München, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 955561





 
