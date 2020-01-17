DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Media Release, January 17, 2020

BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit





In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its fiscal year 2019.

BB Biotech AG closed its fiscal year 2019 with a profit of approximately CHF 677 million, based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated results (CHF 471 million loss in the previous year).

As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks BB Biotech AG holds in its investment portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 17, 2020 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 21, 2020.



For further information:



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland



Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.