DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit
2020. január 17., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Media Release, January 17, 2020
BB Biotech AG closes the 2019 fiscal year with a profit
BB Biotech AG closed its fiscal year 2019 with a profit of approximately CHF 677 million, based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated results (CHF 471 million loss in the previous year).
As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks BB Biotech AG holds in its investment portfolio.
The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 17, 2020 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 21, 2020.
Company profile
BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|955315
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
955315 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
